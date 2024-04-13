Navcoin Trading 36.8% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $51,578.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

