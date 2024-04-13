NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and approximately $926.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00008629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,804,677 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,268,184 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,712,142 with 1,061,268,184 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.81583409 USD and is down -15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $901,070,153.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.