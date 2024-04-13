Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

LAW stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

