Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

