Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.11. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In related news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

