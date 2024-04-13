Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.