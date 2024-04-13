New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

