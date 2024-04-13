New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 9,445,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,160,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

