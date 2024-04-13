NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 10,637 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.20. 4,955,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.