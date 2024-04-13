NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 40,235 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RELX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

