NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 402,236 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after buying an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,926,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 5,649,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,139. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

