NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. 1,736,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

