NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

