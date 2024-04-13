NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOO traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

