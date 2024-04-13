NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. 4,264,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

