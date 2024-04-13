NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,799. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $156.80 and a one year high of $331.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

