NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 398,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

