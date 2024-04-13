Nexo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.97 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Nexo has a total market cap of $741.97 million and $6.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00001962 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Nexo Profile
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com.
Nexo Token Trading
