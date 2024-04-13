NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

