Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $470,247.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 29.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 177,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

