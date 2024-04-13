Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

