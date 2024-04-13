Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

