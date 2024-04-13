Northann Corp.’s (NYSE:NCL) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 16th

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 16th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Northann Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCL opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. Northann has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

