Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,970,466 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
