Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.33. 2,598,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

