Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

FTV stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

