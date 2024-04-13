Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,389. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

