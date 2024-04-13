Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. 197,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,719. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

