Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $52.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $52,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $9.32 on Friday, hitting $514.68. The company had a trading volume of 448,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,077. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

