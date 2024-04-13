Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 113,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 21,554,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,917,470. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

