Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 10,610 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 757,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

