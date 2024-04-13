Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.24. 1,629,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,122. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

