Northstar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $622.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $601.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

