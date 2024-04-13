Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,013. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

