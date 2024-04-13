NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NVA stock opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Also, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. 22.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

