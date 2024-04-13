Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $692.99 million and $87.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.50 or 0.04858748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09927424 USD and is down -22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $88,261,662.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.