Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 3.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 635,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,877,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.