Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $50,510,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

