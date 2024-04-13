Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.