Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

