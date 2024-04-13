One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

OLP stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.