One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
OLP stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
