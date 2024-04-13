OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OneSpan Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

