Oppenheimer Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.30.

XPO stock opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. XPO has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

