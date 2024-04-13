Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $121.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

