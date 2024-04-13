ORG Partners LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.87. 3,421,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

