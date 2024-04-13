ORG Partners LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 182,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Okta by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 7,678.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,763. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

