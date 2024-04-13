ORG Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 1,177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS OUSM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.32. 102,420 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $550.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

