ORG Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9,708.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 932,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

