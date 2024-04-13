ORG Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,954,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.