ORG Partners LLC Has $730,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 234,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $950.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $88.07.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

